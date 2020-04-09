From classic football moments relived on ESPN to British dramas on PBS, you have another stay-at-home, albeit it holiday, weekend of TV watching in front of you.
Streaming services aside, is there anything to be found on "regular" TV (via cable, satellite or antennae, I mean)?
Here are five options:
- "James Bond Marathon," 6 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, BBC America. The action and thrills open and close with 1981's "For Your Eyes Only" with Roger Moore as 007. In between, look for unforgettables like 1964's "Goldfinger" and 1962's "Dr. No," both with Sean Connery. And there's an intermission of sorts at 10 p.m. for "The Graham Norton Show."
- "Chopped Champions Tournament," noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Food Network. Spend the afternoon binging on Season 9 of this "Chopped" spin-off, which brings back past winners to battle it out with one another in those familiar kitchen cooking challenges. Follow that up with an all-night road trip with Guy Fieri on a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" marathon starting at 5 p.m.
- "Home Town," noon to 7 p.m., HGTV. Mississippi's answer to Chip and Joanna Gaines, home renovators extraordinaire Ben and Erin Napier are hard not to like. Maybe it's their down-to-earth, Southern charm or the wonderful way they transform old, dilapidated structures into things of beauty. Worth a look.
- "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," 6 p.m. Sunday, NBC. First aired in 2018, this star-filled production of the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber is returning. Look for John Legend as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Jason Tam as Peter, Jin Ha as Annas and Erik Grönwall as Simon Zealotes.
- "Goonies," 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Syfy. It's an Easter double showing of this treasure hunting adventure the whole family can watch together. And how to fun to see Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman as kids in the 1985 classic.