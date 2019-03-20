It's the 40th anniversary of TV's "The Dukes of Hazzard," and star John Schneider is celebrating his 59th birthday.
That calls for a party.
So John Schneider Studios is presenting its second annual Bo’s Extravaganza. The two-day celebration, featuring special guest Kid Rock performing an acoustic set, runs April 6-7 at the Holden studios.
The guest lineup also includes Peter Parros, Gavin Houston and Angela Robinson, Schneider's co-stars from OWN's "The Haves and the Have Nots"; and Tom Wopat and Byron Cherry, from "The Dukes of Hazzard." Musicians Jo-El Sonnier, Bo Bice ("American Idol"), Keith Burns (Trick Pony), Thom Bresh, Lulu Roman ("Hee Haw"), Whey Jennings, Beau Young, Cody McCarver (Confederate Railroad), Smith & Wesley, Christian Davis and John Schneider and the Hazzard Nation Band will perform, and there will be an Elvis Presley tribute.
Actors Don Shanks ("Halloween") and Butch Patrick ("The Munsters") also will be in attendance.
The outdoor event will feature live music on three stages, a carnival, car stunts and explosions, vendors and a food court. Among activities will be a Hazzard County Car Show and Parade, bonfires and a "Dukes of Hazzard look-a-like" contest. The car parade will include vehicles from "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Smokey and the Bandit," "Knight Rider," "The Munsters" and "The Love Bug."
For more information about the event and tickets (which include VIP opportunities), visit bosextravaganza.com. Tickets start at $35.