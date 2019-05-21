Louisiana's new American Idol Laine Hardy has survived "The View."

Many of Hardy's Facebook fan groups had expressed their concern about the 18-year-old "bayou Boy" from Livingston facing the fiesty, oft-controversial all-female panel of the ABC morning chat fest.

But it was all good on Tuesday's "View," as Hardy took the middle stool, surrounded by co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

The "comeback kid," as Hostin called him, retold his story of re-auditioning for "Idol" after being eliminated from the top 50 last season.

"I did not go in their thinking I would get the gold ticket and go back to Hollywood Week," he recalled.

Behar then asked about his bling.

"My mom got me this one (a ring) for Christmas. She said, 'I'll always want you to think about me' and stuff," Hardy explained. "The horseshoe (another of his rings), a family friend of ours, this is her dad's ring and she gave it to me for good luck."

Hostin wanted Hardy to describe each of his "Idol" mentors/judges in just one word.

"Lionel (Richie)?"

"Wise."

"Katy (Perry)?"

"Wild."

"Luke (Bryan)?"

"Country."

McCain gave a shout-out to Hardy's hometown of Livingston, and asked about his transformation from laid-back country boy to Southern heartthrob, whose regular attire now is flashy jackets and pricey shoes.

"With me, I'm still that person I was a year, two years ago. There's no possible way I can change my personality or mind," he said.

"Already, at 18, you're all set, huh?" Behar, said, to audience laughter.

The hosts gifted Hardy with another "fierce" jacket, a blue one with red lapels set off by white stars. On the back are the words "The View."

After performing his new single "The Flame," Goldberg encouraged Hardy, in the midst of all the hoopla, to stop a minute.

"It's never a bad idea to take a breath, and when you're not sure, take a moment and make a decision, instead of just leaping in, it will help," she advised the teen.