Gordon Ramsay and nutria stew— they just don't go together.
That changes Sunday when the celebrity chef ("Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," "Hotel Hell") trades his crisp white chef coat for a puffer vest and jeans and heads down South for "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" on Nat Geo.
The sharp-tongued celebrity chef known for "raising hell" in the kitchen ventures far beyond his usual cooking set cocoon for "Uncharted," now in its second season. Going global, the award-winning Ramsay travels to Tasmania, South Africa, Indonesia, Louisiana, Norway and India this season, all in the name of culinary inspiration.
At the top of those showing the multi-Michelin-star-chef the Louisiana way: Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of New Orleans restaurant Gris-Gris.
"Former Marine turned celebrated chef Cook sends him (Ramsay) off to get lost in the marsh and see what he brings back," a show synopsis says. "In his quest, Ramsay faces down dangerous and delicious creatures from deep in the swamps to the middle of the Gulf of Mexico."
Standing on a dock before boarding a boat for the bayou, Ramsay surveys his swampy surroundings.
"It feels like the ass-end of nowhere," he declares, referencing the nickname of the tiny community of Venice. "The End of the World."
Viewers will also see Ramsay:
- Race a four-wheeler through muddy back roads to forage for chadrons, mushrooms and bullfrogs with a local forager identified only as "Ponch."
- Learn the ins and outs of crawfish from cousins and seafood restaurateurs Thien and Nhu Nguyen. Thein shows him how to catch this Louisiana delicacy in the marsh, and then Nhu walks him through her secret “Viet-Cajun” style recipe for the crawdads.
- Ride an airboat into the bayou with veteran nutria hunter Walter Heathcock to shoot a “swamp rat.” Afterward, Ramsay tastes Heathcock's nutria stew.
In the end, Cook helps Ramsay turn all that he's gathered into a flavorful Cajun meal right there in the swamp.
"Ramsay: Uncharted" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on Nat Geo.