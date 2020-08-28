Louisiana Public Broadcasting's "Louisiana: The State We're In" devotes its half-hour episode on Friday to what's been on viewers' minds all week — hurricanes.
The news magazine series airs at 7 p.m. on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
The episode will focus on this week's hurricanes — Laura and Marco — and 2005's unforgettable Katrina.
The segments, according to a LPB news release, will include:
- Forecasting: "State Climatologist Barry Keim and Baton Rouge meteorologist Jay Grymes say this week’s storms exposed strong weaknesses in the forecasting models. They also warn Louisiana still has a way to go in what is predicted to be a very active hurricane season."
- Outages after Laura: "David Dismukes, executive director and professor at LSU's Center for Energy Studies, talks about the energy sector bracing for what comes next after interruptions caused by this week’s devastating storms."
- Katrina 15 years later: "Gen. Russel Honore talks about where Louisiana is now — and our preparedness for future deadly storms."
- Coastal communities: "The community engagement director of the National Audubon Society talks about the future of Louisiana’s coastal communities 15 years after Katrina."
For more, visit lpb.org.