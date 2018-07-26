In his late 50s, Tom Cruise is one of the last true American movie stars. At this stage in his career, though, he's less an actor and more a U.S. version of Jackie Chan.
Cruise currently makes audiences grin with his death-defying stunts and action sequences. Every now and then, he'll run through a monologue with vigor to show you how good he can be, but mainly, he's thrown around like a toy soldier.
This weekend, Cruise returns to the action-adventure genre in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," the sixth entry in the franchise. Critics have been blown away by the new levels of mischief the Oscar-nominated actor achieves.
It's true, T.C. is the modern action movie star, but his movies have similar qualities that are hard to ignore. Here's how you know you're watching one of Cruise's movie.
1. So much running. If Cruise needs to get something done, he runs. "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" wasn't a movie, it was a montage of Cruise sprinting around New Orleans. But even in dramas, Cruise is running ("Vanilla Sky," "The Firm"). What are you running from, Tom?
2. Catchphrases. With Cruise in action mode, his lines of meaningful dialogue are less and less. Instead, he says stuff like "I'm going to tell you a story" in "Edge of Tomorrow." My personal favorite is in "Mission: Impossible III," when, after scaling a wall, Cruise looks into the camera and says, "Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall."
3. Stunts. Just like the hit Berlin song from the "Top Gun" soundtrack, Cruise's stunts will take your breath away. For "Fallout," Cruise trained an entire year for the opening high altitude sequence, and production was temporarily halted due to his injuries from stunts. That's dedication.
4. This movie is better than it has any right to be. Outside of a few clunkers ("The Mummy," "Far and Away"), Cruise's track record is solid. He's been in "Jerry Maguire," "Minority Report," "A Few Good Men," and the list goes on. It's almost enough to make you forget *coughs loudly* Scientology.
5. Don't bother trying to follow the plot. Cruise's latest movies have more holes than a pound of Swiss cheese. If you can tell me what happens in any "Mission: Impossible," I'll buy you a beer.
6. Better on the big screen. Watching Cruise on the small screen doesn't do it justice. You need to feel every crunch and jump. See it in IMAX or don't accept the mission at all.
7. You're having an anxiety attack. With all the stunts and intense staring, you might be wondering why your heart is racing. That's the anxiety kicking in, welcome. Don't worry, though, that's what happens to everyone not named Tom Cruise.
8. Main villain isn't great. Cruise action movies have villain problems. I had to look up who created chaos in "The Mummy." Then again, anyone would have to research that. Same goes for "Oblivion" and "Edge of Tomorrow." Seems like no one can match Cruise's crazy.
9. Everyone else acts. While Cruise spits short lines, the supporting cast is a murderer's row of talent that does the heavy acting lifting. In "Fallout," Cruise is supported by Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames.
10. Global. Cruise makes cash overseas. "The Mummy" made $329 million internationally, compared to a paltry $80 million domestically. The last "Mission: Impossible" made more than $420 million internationally. Whether U.S. audiences love him or hate him, global theaters welcome him with open arms and an exclamation of "Show me the money!"