Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves' reality series "Restaurant Recovery," which launched April 15 on streaming service discovery+, is joining the Cooking Channel lineup.
The new reality series features Graves helping 10 successful family-owned restaurants adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Poor Boy Lloyd's in Baton Rouge and Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar in New Orleans.
Episodes will air on Tuesdays starting tonight with the "Snoop to the Rescue" episode at 7 p.m.
"Open since 1946, Chili John's in Los Angeles was rescued from imminent foreclosure three years ago by a retired Coast Guardsman and his wife," the episode description says. "Overnight, COVID-19 knocked out both of their sources of income — the employees from nearby studio lots and the film industry that would regularly use their charming location as a set. With mounting debt and no end in sight for the complete indoor dining ban, Chili John's is on the brink of collapse. Todd Graves brings in his team and special guest Snoop Dogg to help save the business."
The "Saving Smokey's" episode follows at 7:30 p.m.
"Todd Graves travels to Dallas to visit Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking, a restaurant built from the ground up and owned by two brothers carrying on their father's legacy," according to the episode synopsis. "Todd must bring his business acumen to help the owners, who are keeping all their employees afloat even though they can barely pay the bills."
Both episodes re-air starting at 11 p.m.
Creating and producing "Restaurant Recovery" cost Graves $4 million, which included $100,000 he put into each of the restaurants.
The Cooking Channel is on cable Channel 231 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and on cable Channel 356 in New Orleans.