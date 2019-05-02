Critics like me, we suck the fun out of everything.
We use too many adjectives to tell moviegoers what we think. Visit our Twitter profiles, and you'll see even less nuance. We feed on it like high school bullies, ready to pounce on anyone who disagrees. We have a voice. We think we're important. We're super sensitive.
And when a movie isn't what we wanted it to be? You better hope there's a contingency plan in place for recouping the budget.
In the midst of this critical murder is the movie as an escape. The arguments against such a movie boil down to the critic throwing a fit that this silly-from-the-start feature didn't have every specific trait they wanted.
Such is the case with "The Predator," Shane Black's 2018 sci-fi-action flick that starts streaming Saturday on HBO.
Granted, "The Predator" reeks of reshoots as Twentieth Century Fox again rebooted one of its remaining hit franchises. The evidence is in the messy, action-filled ending a la Marvel blockbusters, and giving more screen time to actors like Olivia Munn and Jacob Tremblay.
Still, "The Predator" is a fun, late-summer escape. Like each entry before it, "The Predator" concerns itself with a space alien wreaking havoc on Earth, and a group of soldiers and/or scientists must defeat the monster. Like Black's earlier work ("The Nice Guys," "Iron Man 3," "Lethal Weapon"), this is full of quick jokes and a great cast (Sterling K. Brown, Keegan Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Thomas Jane). It's filthy and violent, just like the 1987 "masterpiece" with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The critical response to movies like "The Predator" is annoying. "Another hollow entry" reads the Rotten Tomatoes summary. A.A. Dowd from The A.V. Club gave it a B- after praising the movie's "1988 spirit." Did he like it or not? My frustration comes from what these critics are picking apart: a movie about a space alien landing in a small town.
This type of critical discussion marks movies as dead on arrival. More recent examples include Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's latest comedy "Holmes and Watson"; Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant"; or M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass." "The Predator," like these examples, is just fine. You need to waste a couple of hours? You could do a lot worse.
If you expect more from a movie called "The Predator," if you expect some genius exploration of gender politics in a movie called "Holmes and Watson," if you expect Ridley Scott to keep making the exact same "Alien" movie — that's not on the movie; that's on you.
Critics keep expecting harmlessly fun movies to hit specific, arbitrary notes. More movies get ignored as blockbusters hit every bullet point, and Disney eats up screens with "certified fresh" amalgamations.
Where's the fun in that?
