Other local coverage

WBRZ, Channel 2: "ABC Special Report: Election Night" starting at 7 p.m., breaking for local news at 10 p.m., picking back up with ABC at 10:35 p.m.

WAFB, Channel 9: "CBS News 2020: Election Night - America Decides" starting at 6 p.m., local news at 9:54 p.m., return to CBS at 10:30 p.m.

WVLA, Channel 33: NBC's "Decision 2020: Election Night starting at 6:30/7 p.m., local news at 10 p.m., return to NBC at 10:34 p.m.

WGMB, Channel 44: FOX's "Democracy 2020: Election Night" beginning at 7 p.m., local news at 9 p.m.

WBRL, Channel 21: WGMB news repeat at 10:30 p.m.

WBTR, Channel 36: WBRZ+ news at 5 p.m., WBRZ news at 6 p.m.