Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum will guest-star on CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted" at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
In the episode titled "Getaway," a show synopsis states: "When a father and son bank robbing duo escape from a prison transport van on their way to trial and pick up where they left off, the team must hunt them down before they steal enough money to escape the country. Also, Jess (Julian McMahon) draws on his own personal history to profile the duo’s father-son dynamic."
For a preview of the episode, click here.
Herthum is most-known for his starring roles on "Longmire," "Westworld," "Murder, She Wrote" and most recently, Apple TV+'s new drama mystery "Home Before Dark."