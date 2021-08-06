Actor Wes Brown, who grew up in Baton Rouge, is coming home — well, almost — to shoot his latest Hallmark Channel movie.
Now living in Los Angeles, Brown has been cast to play the leading man in “The Search for Christmas,” scheduled to film Aug. 30 through Sept. 17 in Natchez, Mississippi.
The feature film also will star Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Liebert and Percy Daggs III. Daggs also starred in Hallmark's 2019 "Christmas in Louisiana," shot in New Iberia, and Cahill was seen in the 2018 Hallmark movie, "Hometown Christmas," filmed in Lafayette and Youngsville.
The 39-year-old Brown has starred in several Hallmark films, including 2020's "A Nashville Christmas Carol," 2019's "Check Inn to Christmas" and "Wedding at Graceland," a sequel to 2018's "Christmas at Graceland"; "Christmas Cookies" in 2016; and 2019's "Over the Moon in Love."
Louisiana-based Evergreen Films is producing "The Search for Christmas," with Mandeville's Daniel Lewis as executive producer and producer.
In addition to its stars, Visit Natchez has announced a casting call for paid and nonpaid extras for the film. Extras of all ethnicities and ages are urged to apply.
"This is your chance to be a part of the first-ever Christmas movie to be set in your town!" Visit Natchez said in the online announcement.
To apply, email the following information to natchezbackground@gmail.com:
- First and last name
- Age (or ages) of yourself (and family members, if applicable)
- A photo (no more than 1 year old) of yourself (and family members, if applicable)
- Date/time conflicts during filming dates. (Day and night shoots are planned.)
- Vaccination status (not required to provide if you prefer; vaccination status will not prevent participation)
"In preparation, get your Christmas clothes down from the attic as we will have you bring options with you if you are selected to be a part of the film," the tourist bureau also said.
Wanna be on a game show?
Casting is underway for a new season of "The Price is Right."
The syndicated game show hosted by Drew Carey will be filming in Los Angeles between now and March 2022.
Those applying must not have appeared on a game show in the last year or "The Price is Right" in the past 10 years.
Prospective contestants can apply at PriceContestants.com.
"Let's Make a Deal" is also casting for a new season, including shows with special themes.
Those living outside of California also can compete virtually from home.
"We are looking for a bunch of specialty theme shows … breast cancer survivors, veterans, first responders, essential workers, pregnant moms," a news release said.
Shooting will take place through December. Contestant hopefuls must not have appeared on "Let's Make A Deal" in the last three years or any other game show in the past year.
Apply at pitmancastinginc.formstack.com/forms/lmad_referral_nationwide.