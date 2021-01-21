Longtime Baton Rouge anchorwoman Donna Britt died Thursday morning at the age of 62 after a long battle with ALS.

Her husband, Mark Ballard, confirmed she died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.

Britt entered the homes of countless Baton Rouge residents through TV screens as she anchored for nearly 40 years at WAFB-TV.

Baton Rouge residents and public figures alike shared condolences and memories Thursday.

