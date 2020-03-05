What's better than one watch party? How about four?
While Destrehan singer Faith Becnel performs at the Los Islenos Fiesta on Sunday, her audition on "American Idol" will air on ABC. Both happen between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
No problem — fiesta organizers have arranged to show reality singing competition series "Idol" on a big screen at the celebration, 1357 Bayou Road in St. Bernard.
Immediately after that, Becnel will head over to Table & Tap. The craft bar/restaurant, 5216 Veterans Blvd. in Kenner, will hold a watch party at 7 p.m. and another party at 9 p.m. with Becnel, where her "Idol" appearance will be replayed.
Other watch parties will take place at the Sports Pub & Grill, 3001 Ormond Blvd. in Destrehan, and Bec's at the Lake Restaurant and Catering, 105 Gary Road in LaPlace.
Can't wait until Sunday? Becnel plays The NightKap Billiard Room & Eatery, 42309 S. Morrison Blvd. in Hammond, from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Becnel's musical influences include Etta James and Christina Aguillara. She also enjoys singing favorites from Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Journey and Bruno Mars.
Baton Rouge singer Jovin Webb, a Gonzales native, auditioned on the Feb. 22 episode of "Idol." He advanced to the Hollywood Week round of competition. Those episodes are expected to begin airing in a couple weeks.