In celebration of Black Music Month, the “National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" film will be airing at 11 a.m. June 19 on WAFB, Channel 9, cable Channel 7.
From the blues, gospel, and jazz to rock and roll, rhythm and blues, hip hop and rap, the musical contributions of African Americans throughout the fabric of history can be seen, heard and felt in the precision, sound and show-shopping performances of Historically Black College and Universities marching bands.
The hour-long film captures and showcases the history behind the heritage, pride and pageantry of HBCU marching bands and the institutions they call home.
“HBCU marching bands are a source of pride and prestige for the Black community,” said Derek Webber, Executive Producer & CEO of Webber Marketing. “As an alumnus of Hampton University, it feels amazing to produce a film paying homage to the legacies of HBCU marching bands and the trailblazers of the past and present who pathed a way for their existence today.”
Featuring Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band and other notable HBCU bands from across the country, the film introduces viewers to the people who make the magic behind the music and moves HBCU alumni, fans and audiences love to hear and see.
“We are excited about contributing to this amazing story about HBCU Bands and their importance to society," said Kedric D. Taylor, Southern University Director of Bands. "The world needs to know this significant part of African American history and the Southern University Marching Band and staff are appreciative to the National Battle of the Bands for conveying it in such an excellent manner.”
The film also reveals how much sacrifice, dedication and passion goes on behind the scenes to create the performances fans look forward to witnessing during football halftimes, homecoming parades and the coveted battle of the bands’ showdowns.
From presidential inaugurations and national holiday celebrations to major award shows, HBCU marching bands have been front and center at some of the biggest moments in ther country’s history, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and politics.
“HBCU marching bands play an instrumental role in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders, which is why any time we have an opportunity to elevate their visibility – whether through television and in-person events – we will do so in a major way to honor their insurmountable influence and impact,” Webber added.