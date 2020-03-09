The 30th annual Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction on March 26 will honor five of the state's best and brightest residents.
The honorees "have distinguished themselves in a variety of disciplines and have brought honor to the state," according to a release from Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, hosts for the event. Gov. John Bel and first lady Donna Edwards are honorary co-chairs.
This year's Legends are: Dr. Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Dr. Terry King, world-renowned pediatric cardiologist and co-inventor of the “cardiac umbrella” surgery; Terry Landry, the first black superintendent of the State Police; Johnny Robinson, LSU great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and manager of CCC Holding LLC, the parent company of Community Coffee Co.
"The Louisiana Legends Gala is a fundraising and public awareness project that draws support and participation from Friends across the state who appreciate the many outstanding educational and cultural programs LPB provides," the news release also says.
The gala at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge will offer a champagne reception and buffet, a silent auction featuring items donated by the honorees, music and an awards ceremony.
Tickets are $150 per person. For information, contact Terri Crockett at (800) 272-8161, ext. 4464, (225) 767-4464 or tcrockett@lpb.org, or visit lpb.org/legends.
Highlights from the event will be broadcast on LPB at a later date.