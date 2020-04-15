Louisiana "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy's "Ground I Grew Up On" tour will stop at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge on July 10, according to a new schedule released Wednesday morning.
In the midst of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy is currently doing a virtual tour on various social media sites in support of his two new songs, "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country," and new video.
Tickets for most shows go on sale at noon Wednesday.
In addition to a previously-announced May 30 show in Biloxi, Mississippi, other dates added for the 19-year-old Livingston singer include Houston, Texas, on June 25, Dallas on June 26, and Ridgeland, Mississippi, on July 3.
Concert dates as far north as Maine are scheduled through Oct. 23.
Hardy was named winner of ABC's "American Idol" singing competition series on May 19, 2019. He'll appear on that show at 7 p.m. Sunday to sing his new songs.
For more on the tour, go to lainehardymusic.com.