Two men, four women, no Trev.
It's down to six chefs, including Denham Springs' Chris Motto, in FOX's "Hell's Kitchen."
After three times on the elimination block, Chicago, Illinois contestant Trevor McGrath was shown the door. But not before making an Avocado Kiss dessert that guest judge, pastry chef and chocolatier Valerie Gordon said tasted like a bush. Ouch! He followed this grand faux pas at dinner service with an undercooked Beef Wellington and overdone lamb. Judge Gordon Ramsay slammed the latter against the pantry wall after blasted the red team for their screw-ups. Meanwhile, Motto, longtime executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard, impressed the judges with a campfire bread pudding and held his own during dinner service.
In Friday night's episode, "Break on Through," "tensions escalate while the six remaining chefs meet with Ramsay to talk about their next three extensive challenges that will ultimately result in the elimination of one chef and leave five chefs in the running for the coveted black jacket," the show synopsis states.
"Hell's Kitchen" airs at 8 p.m. on WGMB, Channel 44 (cable Channel 6).