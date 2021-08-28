Former Baton Rouge actor Wes Brown returns to the Hallmark Channel in "Sweet Pecan Summer" at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Not only does Brown, who grew up in Baton Rouge and attended LSU, star in the Utah-shot romance film, he was also executive producer on the project. In addition, the script by Zach Lewis and Stephanie Jackson is based on a story by Brown.
Christine Ko (“Tigertail,” “Hawaii Five-0”) stars alongside Brown, who's acted in several Hallmark features, including “A Nashville Christmas Carol” and “Wedding at Graceland." Lauren Tom (“Futurama,” “Friends,” "The Joy Luck Club") also stars.
In the movie, "Amanda (Ko) has to work with her ex-boyfriend J.P. (Brown) to sell her favorite aunt’s pecan farm," the synopsis says. "Putting aside their differences, old feelings start to rekindle, and they question their life paths."
Brown also has been cast to play the leading man in Hallmark's “The Search for Christmas,” scheduled to begin filming Monday in Natchez, Mississippi.