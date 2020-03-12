Two men from the Pelican State have been chosen as contestants on the new season of ABC's hit-reality television series The Bachelorette, the show announced Wednesday.
The potential suitors are 28-year-old Austin B. of Cut Off, Louisiana and 27-year-old Miles G. of Shreveport.
Austin and Miles will join 30 other potential suitors of Clare Crawley, 38, a "Bachelor" veteran since season 18.
Few details have been revealed about the new season's Louisiana hopefuls, a customary practice of the show — which aims to pair strangers into lifelong partners.
The Bachelorette 2020 airs May 18 on ABC.