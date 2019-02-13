Clay and Laurel are getting hitched, but isn't there always a happily ever after when it comes to Hallmark Channel movies?
Viewers were introduced to Clay, played by Baton Rouge native Wes Brown, and Laurel, portrayed by country singer Kellie Pickler, in "Christmas at Graceland," which aired over the 2018 holidays. The movie was the channel's highest-rated film of the Christmas season, prompted Hallmark to start planning a sequel, "Wedding at Graceland," making the announcement this week.
The sequel will be shot in Memphis in April. Brown and Pickler play former Memphis sweethearts who rekindled their romance during "Christmas at Graceland."
A USA Today report says the nuptials will likely take place in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in the Woods, which opened during Elvis Week last year on the grounds of the Elvis Presley mansion.
If you missed "Christmas at Graceland" this first time around, you can catch it at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, on Hallmark (cable Channel 62). It's part of the network's new push, Christmas movies on Friday nights all year long.
The 37-year-old Brown has a lengthy relationship with Hallmark, starring in original films “June in January,” “Love Begins,” “Love's Resounding Courage,” “Shadow on The Mesa,” “Love Under the Stars” and “Christmas Cookies.” He's also known for roles in the feature films "We Are Marshall" and "Glory Road" and the HBO vampire series "True Blood." He's had numerous TV guest-starring stints, most recently on Fox's "9-1-1."