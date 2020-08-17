Who doesn't remember watching the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl in 2010 or the LSU Tigers beat Alabama just last season?
WAFB, Channel 9 is giving fans the chance to relive the excitement as it will rebroadcast these two games and a few more unforgettable matchups, the station announced Monday.
They'll re-air four Saints games and three LSU games over the next two months on WAFB and its sister station, WBXH, Channel 39, WAFB-TV Vice President and General Manager Joe Sciortino said.
“We know there is huge appetite for sporting events right now and we’re thrilled to be able to bring these games to our TV lineup,” Sciortino said.
The schedule includes:
7 p.m. Saturday: 2010 Super Bowl Saints vs. Colts (WAFB)
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: 2018 Saints vs. Redskins
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30: 2019 LSU vs. Alabama (WAFB)
2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs. Patriots (WBXH)
3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2019 SEC Championship LSU vs. Georgia (WAFB)
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs. Cowboys (WAFB)
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: 2019 LSU vs. Florida (WAFB)
Find WAFB on cable Channel 9 and WBXH on cable Channel 16.