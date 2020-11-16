Viewers can expect to see New Orleans singer Casmè on "The Voice" at 7 p.m. Monday, as "battles" rounds wrap up on the NBC reality singing competition series.
It's been three weeks since the singer, who turned 40 earlier this month, impressed "The Voice" judges with her take on Aretha Franklin's powerful "Baby I Love You" and judge/coach John Legend scooped her up for his team.
In the battles, two members of the same team square off in a duet. After the performance, the coach chooses one of them as the winner. The other is eliminated, unless one of the other three judges — Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani or Blake Shelton — "steals" the singer for his/her team.
Battles look a little different this season, as social distancing practices mean the competitors sing from different boxing style rings and not the same ring, as in the other 18 seasons.
Musical mentors for tonight's show are Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels, who assist the coaches in advice for the contestants on their song performances.
For cable viewers, NBC is on WVLA, Channel 33 (cable Channel 3 in Baton Rouge), KLAF, Channel 15 (cable Channel 3 in Lafayette) and WDSU, Channel 6 (cable Channel 7 in New Orleans).