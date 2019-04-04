Travel Channel’s new series "Mission Declassified" will attempt to unravel New Orleans' notorious axe man murders in its Sunday, April 28 episode.
"A century ago, New Orleans was terrorized by an axe murderer. Now award-winning reporter Christof Putzel discovers new leads that could point to some of the earliest mafia hits," a Travel Channel news release said. "This gruesome crime spree takes him from the Big Easy to Sicily and Los Angeles."
In the “The Axe Man of New Orleans” episode, "Putzel interviews New Orleans historians, ATF agents, journalists and mob experts who lend new evidence to the theory that the grisly murders weren’t committed by just one individual," the release also said.
In the series, Putzel uses declassified government documents and key sources to uncover new, or simply missed, clues and connections surrounding legendary cold cases.
The show airs at 9 p.m. (cable Channel 55 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, cable Channel 66 in New Orleans).