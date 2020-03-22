Jovin Webb, Robert Taylor III and Faith Becnel will all sing on tonight's episode of ABC's "American Idol," a show spokesman has confirmed.

Gonzales native Webb and Becnel, of Destrehan, will perform a duet together, Becnel posted on Facebook. Duets are part of the Hollywood Week phase of the reality singing competition series, whose episodes began airing on Monday.

"DUETS ARE TONIGHT ON American Idol I am so excited for the world to see this performance of me & Jovin Webb," Becnel said on Facebook Sunday. "Check it out at 7 p.m."

Taylor, of Donaldsonville, blew away the judges on Monday's episode with his rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman." To see that performance, click here.

Louisiana is home to the present "Idol," Laine Hardy of Livingston.

"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.