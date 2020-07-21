Watch for it … watch for it …
Stunt driver James Smith is behind the wheel of a souped up Dodge Challenger as it makes a 100-foot jump over the Tickfaw River on the edge of the John Schneider Studios property in Holden on Sunday. The jaw-dropping scene is for Schneider's latest movie, "Stand on It," a tribute to the "Smokey and the Bandit" film series starring Burt Reynolds.
Sixty-year-old actor/producer Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke in TV's "The Dukes of Hazzard," incorporated the final day of film shooting into the last day of his third Bo's Extravaganza, a two-day festival celebrating his birthday. Usually held in his birthday month, April, the event was moved to July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
