Stunt driver James Smith is airborne in a Dodge Challenger during a 100-foot jump over the Tickfaw River, on the edge of the John Schneider Studios property in Holden, Sunday, July 19, 2020. The successful jump and landing was a scene being filmed for Schneider's movie 'Stand On It,' a tribute to the 'Smokey and the Bandit ' movies. It was one highlight of Sunday events for the third 'Bo's Extravaganza,' a two-day festival. Schneider starred as Bo Duke in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard in the late 1970's through mid-1980's. Sunday had musical performances by the Bellamy Brothers, Jo-El Sonnier and Chase Tyler, a Dukes of Hazzard characters look-a-like contest, a mobile museum dedicated to the show, displays of cars and vehicles from the show, Cowboy and Biker Church and more. It also was a celebration of Schneider's 60th birthday, which was earlier this year.