BR.bosjump.072020 NEW 144.jpg
Stunt driver James Smith is airborne in a Dodge Challenger during a 100-foot jump over the Tickfaw River, on the edge of the John Schneider Studios property in Holden, Sunday, July 19, 2020. The successful jump and landing was a scene being filmed for Schneider's movie 'Stand On It,' a tribute to the 'Smokey and the Bandit ' movies. It was one highlight of Sunday events for the third 'Bo's Extravaganza,' a two-day festival. Schneider starred as Bo Duke in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard in the late 1970's through mid-1980's. Sunday had musical performances by the Bellamy Brothers, Jo-El Sonnier and Chase Tyler, a Dukes of Hazzard characters look-a-like contest, a mobile museum dedicated to the show, displays of cars and vehicles from the show, Cowboy and Biker Church and more. It also was a celebration of Schneider's 60th birthday, which was earlier this year.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Watch for it … watch for it …

Stunt driver James Smith is behind the wheel of a souped up Dodge Challenger as it makes a 100-foot jump over the Tickfaw River on the edge of the John Schneider Studios property in Holden on Sunday. The jaw-dropping scene is for Schneider's latest movie, "Stand on It," a tribute to the "Smokey and the Bandit" film series starring Burt Reynolds.

Sixty-year-old actor/producer Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke in TV's "The Dukes of Hazzard," incorporated the final day of film shooting into the last day of his third Bo's Extravaganza, a two-day festival celebrating his birthday. Usually held in his birthday month, April, the event was moved to July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

