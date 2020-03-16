Robert Taylor III, of Donaldsonville, is the third Louisiana singer to advance on "American Idol" this season.
The 27-year-old singer joins Gonzales native Jovin Webb and Destrehan singer Faith Becnel as the competition enters its Hollywood Week phase starting with Monday night's episode. Both Taylor and Webb are scheduled to appear on Monday's show, while Becnel's Hollywood segment is still to be announced.
A tearful Taylor seemed shocked at the praise heaped upon him by the "Idol" judges Sunday night after performing Lewis Capaldi's 2017 song "Bruises." To watch his audition, click here.
"Never be scared to do that. Amazing," judge Katy Perry said. She had offered words of assurance to a nervous Taylor before he sat down at the piano to give his powerful performance.
"I think he's amazing," judge Lionel Richie added. "I think your voice is absolutely incredible."
"How did all this get started for you?" Richie asked the singer.
"The reason I'm here is really because of my dad. He passed in January (2019)," Taylor explained. "This show is one of the things he really wanted me to do. It was his dream as well."
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.
For more, visit https://abc.com/shows/american-idol.