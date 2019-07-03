Actor-singer John Schneider and longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain exchanged wedding vows in Holden on Tuesday, People magazine reports.

The couple married in the barn of John Schneider Studios as a few close friends and family watched, the magazine said. An outdoor reception followed.

+7 John Schneider Studios is back in business, filming Louisiana-themed 'Christmas Cars' John Schneider is back in the business of making his own films at his studios in Holden.

Schneider, 59, and Allain, 49, wed "before God," People reported, and plan to make the marriage legal once his divorce from second wife Elvira "Elly" Castle Schneider is finalized. Their divorce battle has dragged on for five years. They have three adult children.

Photos posted on People's website show Schneider and Allain sealing it with a kiss in the candlelit barn, and sitting in chairs marked "Mr. Right" and "Mrs. Always Right." They're also seen dancing outside as fireworks explode above them.

Schneider, most known for his starring role on "The Dukes of Hazzard," currently stars on OWN's "The Have and the Have Nots," performs his music around the country, and produces independent films at the Holden studios. Allain is also an indie film producer and operates Ma Maison of Beaute boutique salon/spa in Baton Rouge.