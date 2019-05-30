Attention Laine Hardy fans: Set your DVRs or plan to stay up late on Thursday night.
American Idol newbie Hardy, of Livingston, will sit in with the house band, Cleto and the Cletones, on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" at 11:05 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).
You can thank the NBA Finals for pushing the late-night talk show's start to 30 minutes later.
A Disney Music Group spokesman said the 18-year-old Hardy will perform his new single, "Flame," and three more cover songs (to be determined) with the band. Hardy recently signed a record deal with Disney's Hollywood Records.
In Billboard charts dated June 1, Hardy debuts at No. 2 on the Emerging Artists list. "Flame" took fire at No. 8 in Digital Song Sales with 18,000 sold.
Hardy first performed "Flame" just after becoming the new American Idol during the reality singing competition's season finale on May 19.
He appeared on "Good Morning America" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on May 20, and "The View" on May 21.