Its members live in Atlanta, but the food will be authentic Creole and Cajun when NOLA Creations joins eight other teams on the new season of Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race."
The series is headed to the beach as host Tyler Florence welcomes nine new teams of truck operators. Each week, the teams will race to a new seaside town on the Atlantic coast to face new challenges, cook incredible dishes and try to outsell the competition, a news release says. The team that earns the least is sent home. The final two teams will square off for the $50,000 prize.
Louisiana native and chef Darrell Johnson leads NOLA Creations. Johnson, a former Louisiana restaurant owner with more than 25 years culinary experience, trained under celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. Johnson's wife, Anne Johnson, and sous chef Terrell Gaskin round out the team.
Darrell Johnson, who now calls Atlanta home, also will be releasing a book later this summer and opening a Cajun restaurant in the Atlanta area.
In the food truck race, Johnson's team will be cranking out dishes such as shrimp and grits, étouffée and po-boys as the caravan heads out of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, stopping in Hilton Head, South Carolina; Daytona Beach, Tampa, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida, before the finale in Key West, Florida.
The show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday (cable Channel 53).
'Claws' back for third season
The TNT dark drama series "Claws" returns for a third season on Sunday, and so do Louisiana natives Kevin Rankin and Evan Daigle.
Rankin, who was born in and lived in Baton Rouge until he was 11, has played Bryce since the series' start. Evan Daigle, of Lafayette, was initially cast only for the series' pilot, but he so impressed the producers with his Toby character that he quickly moved into recurring status, which continued through the second season. He's now a series regular. Rankins' Bryce is the nephew/adopted son of crime boss Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris), while Daigle's Toby is the married Uncle Daddy's boy toy.
The series also stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, Karrueche Tran and Jack Kesy.
The gritty, humorous and often violent "Claws" is set in Florida, but shoots in the New Orleans area. It revolves around five nail salon workers, their complicated personal lives and the circle of crime they become entrenched in.
"Claws" airs at 8 p.m. Sunday (cable Channel 28).