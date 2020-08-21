There's science, nature, history and don't forget the drama.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting's fall programming will include all of it.
“The people of Louisiana have told us how much they value our drama programs like 'Masterpiece,' but they also enjoy the high-quality science, nature and history programs they know to expect from PBS,” said Jason Viso, LPB director of programming and content, in a news release. “With programs like 'Nature,' 'Nova' and 'Frontline,' Louisiana viewers know they don’t have to sacrifice entertainment when it comes to education. There’s something for everyone.”
Here are some highlights of what's ahead on the LPB schedule:
- "The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 22. Every four years, "Frontline" reports on the biographies of the two presidential candidates, taking a look beyond the heated political rhetoric.
- “Masterpiece: Van Der Valk": 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The new installment brings to life the street-smart and unapologetic Dutch detective who is the main character in Nicolas Freeling’s bestselling novels. Also look for "Flesh and Blood," 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4; "Roadkill," 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1; and "Last Tango in Halifax," 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
- "The Age of Nature": 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. The documentary series explores humanity’s relationship with nature and wildlife.
- "Nature: Australian Bushfire Rescue": 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and "Primates," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 4.
- "NOVA: Human Nature": 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. The film investigates the history and development of revolutionary gene-editing technology. Also, "NOVA" examines the science behind "Saving Notre Dame," 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
- "Independent Lens: Feels Good Man": 9 p.m. Monday, Oct 19. Watch the surreal story of how a laid-back cartoon character, Pepe the Frog, became a registered hate symbol.
- "American Masters": 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Find out more about the life of Walter Winchell, the man who pioneered the fast-paced, gossip driven, politically charged media that dominates today.
- "Secrets of the Dead: Abandoning the Titanic": 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. The series returns to search for the identity of the captain of a “mystery ship” that turned away from the unsinkable Titanic in its darkest hour.
LPB is on Channel 27 and cable Channel 12.
Movie night on WLFT
The Louisiana Film Channel will air "With My Soul" at 8 p.m. on this week's Wednesday Night Movies.
Baton Rouge actress and filmmaker Jency Hogan co-directed "With My Soul," a Civil War drama.
Hogan is a producer, director and actress, best known for her recurring role as Verla Minder in the New Orleans-shot TNT drama series "Claws." Hogan also will be interviewed during the evening.
The episode also includes a Louisiana cinema history segment by Ed Poole about 1918's Morgan City-filmed "Tarzan of the Apes."
"In 'With My Soul,' five captive girls ponder whether their faith in God can help them secure their freedom. Hogan co-stars in the short film as Catherine," according to a news release.
"In 'Tarzan of the Apes,' the first film adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan novels, southwest Louisiana’s lush vegetation portrays Tarzan’s jungle," the release also says. "The silent film features Elmo Lincoln as the title character, locally hired extras and an animal cast including monkeys, chimps and one elderly lion."
Wednesday Night Movies airs on WLFT, Channel 30.1 (Cox cable Channel 117 and Eatel cable Channel 130). It's also available at the 30 on Third app.
Catch that game — again
WAFB, Channel 9 is giving fans the chance to relive the excitement of fall football with rebroadcasts of three memorable matchups each for the Saints and Tigers, including the big win over Alabama.
The games will reair over the next two months on WAFB and its sister station, WBXH, Channel 39, said Joe Sciortino, WAFB-TV vice president and general manager.
“We know there is huge appetite for sporting events right now," he said, "and we’re thrilled to be able to bring these games to our TV lineup.'
The schedule includes:
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: 2018 Saints vs. Redskins (WAFB)
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30: 2019 LSU vs. Alabama (WAFB)
2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs. Patriots (WBXH)
3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2019 SEC Championship LSU vs. Georgia (WAFB)
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs. Cowboys (WAFB)
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: 2019 LSU vs. Florida (WAFB)
Find WAFB on cable Channel 7 and WBXH on cable Channel 16.