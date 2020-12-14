Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum tackles another law enforcement role, this time guest-starring as Sheriff Wayne McCarthy, on the CBS sophomore drama series "All Rise" at 8 p.m. Monday.
Viewers may recall one of Herthum's early television roles, as Deputy Andy Broom on CBS' longtime "Murder, She Wrote" from 1989-1996.
Herthum, who'll also appear in next Monday's "All Rise" episode, said Sheriff Wayne McCarthy may become a recurring character on the show.
"McCarthy is a sergeant with the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department. He is also the police union leader and currently involved in a wrongful shooting incident that one of his deputies is charged with," Herthum said on Sunday. "Don’t know much more about his role moving forward yet, but could he be a part of a cover up? Maybe so."
The synopsis for Monday night's episode, titled “The Peril of the Plea,” is as follows: "As the holidays descend upon the Hall of Justice, Lola begins her first jury trial in the COVID era. Also, Mark digs deeper into his case against a police officer."
The regular cast of "All Rise" includes Simone Missick (Lola Carmichael), Wilson Bethel (Mark Callan), Marg Helgenberger (Lisa Benner), Jessica Camacho (Emily Lopez), J. Alex Brinson (Luke Watkins), Lindsay Mendez (Sara Castillo), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri Kansky), Lindsey Gort (Amy Quinn), Audrey Corsa (Samantha Powell) and Reggie Lee (Head DDA Thomas Choi).
"All Rise" airs locally on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7 in Baton Rouge), KLFY, Channel 10 (cable Channel 11 in Lafayette), and WWL, Channel 4 (cable Channel 3 in New Orleans).