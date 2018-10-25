No matter the role, Nicolas Cage is always committed. But since 2011, the same can't be said for the movies around him.
With nearly 100 acting credits to his name, Cage's past seven years are less big screen hits and more direct-to-Redbox fodder like "Pay the Ghost," "Outcast," "Left Behind" and "Rage."
Peppered in between those paychecks are a few good titles. For a few examples, see his turn in David Gordon Green's criminally underrated 2013 drama "Joe" and last year's "Mom and Dad." Now, you can add "Mandy" to that list of worthwhile movies.
Screening this weekend at Manship Theatre, "Mandy" is an excessively brutal and beautiful horror flick that's one-half psychedelic slow burn and one-half insane gore-fest. Directed and co-written by Panos Cosmatos, this is a gonzo horror movie that pushes all the right buttons.
Cage plays Red Miller, a meat-and-potatoes lumberjack who lives in the woods with his girlfriend Mandy (played by Andrea Riseborough). Near town, a cult lurks. Its leader, the almost-famous folk singer Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), sees Mandy and wants her. With a blow on the Horn of Abraxas and the help of a biker gang fueled by LSD, the cult kidnaps Mandy and Miller.
Whatever peaceful, dream-like life Miller and Mandy had is burned to ash. Then, a bloody, heartbroken Miller exacts his revenge, giving Cosmastos the chance to stage chainsaw battles and animated dream sequences.
At two hours, with half its running time dedicated to Miller going insane, "Mandy" could stand to be leaner. However, its excess is its main attraction. At each turn, the movie oozes cool. Its grain makes it feel like it's from another era. Its photography and lighting make each set piece pop. Its soundtrack moves from 1980s synthesizer sequences to doom metal.
This is a movie that — like Cage — is committed to its insanity. "Mandy" opens with a King Crimson song and turns into a normal, blue-collar guy basically battling the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
Recent Cage movies have relied too much on him to carry projects that have been done better previously. "Mandy" transcends the Cage cheese we're used to by not being some lazily made, haphazard mess. Instead, with "Mandy," Cage has found a director in Cosmatos who is willing to go to the same depths of crazy. Finally.
'MANDY'
***½
STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache and Bill Duke
DIRECTOR: Panos Cosmatos
RUNNING TIME: 2 hrs., 1 min.
MPAA RATING: Not rated, but for mature audiences only due to graphic violence, gore, drug use, nudity and some language. Under 17 not allowed entrance to the screenings.
