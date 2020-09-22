Sisters Michelle and Victoria "Vic" Newline, of Lafayette, will be part of CBS' wild, frantic "The Amazing Race."
Michelle, 34, and Vic, 32, are among 11 two-person teams who'll be part of a competition through several continents and a variety of physically and mentally demanding obstacles. Teams that finish last in the race's various stages can be eliminated. The winners get $1 million.
Michelle is BMW salesperson who said she wants the race to deepen her bond with her sister.
"Blood, sweat, tears, laughs, love, and patient," she said. "A best friend, like a soulmate and sister all in one."
Vic is a physician auditor, consultant and educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions who has run three half-marathons.
"Traveling allows me to experience/immerse myself in other cultures and their way of life all around the world," she said.
The competition has some serious athleticism: pro volleyball players Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and former NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge.
Season 32 of "The Amazing Race" will premier at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.