THE AMAZING RACE LAFAYETTE

Lafayette siblings Michelle, left, and Victoria Newland hit the road on the 32nd season of 'The Amazing Race.' The show will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on CBS.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY SONJA FLEMMING/CBS

Sisters Michelle and Victoria "Vic" Newline, of Lafayette, will be part of CBS' wild, frantic "The Amazing Race."

Michelle, 34, and Vic, 32, are among 11 two-person teams who'll be part of a competition through several continents and a variety of physically and mentally demanding obstacles. Teams that finish last in the race's various stages can be eliminated. The winners get $1 million.

'America's Got Talent': Archie Williams ready to sing Beatles song in Tuesday's finale

Michelle is BMW salesperson who said she wants the race to deepen her bond with her sister. 

"Blood, sweat, tears, laughs, love, and patient," she said. "A best friend, like a soulmate and sister all in one."

Vic is a physician auditor, consultant and educator at ACS Medical Business Solutions who has run three half-marathons. 

"Traveling allows me to experience/immerse myself in other cultures and their way of life all around the world," she said.

The competition has some serious athleticism: pro volleyball players Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and former NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge.

Season 32 of "The Amazing Race" will premier at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Email George Morris at gmorris@theadvocate.com.

View comments