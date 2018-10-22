New Orleans native Aimée Fortier thinks her guest-starring role on Thursday night's "Law & Order: SVU" is about a lot more than a television show.
In the age of the #MeToo movement, Fortier said she felt a keen responsibility to portray fictional sexual assault victim Grace Walker with sensitivity and importance.
"It's a unique show because of what they're putting out there on a weekly basis, and it's paved the way for a lot more shows like that," Fortier said of the veteran NBC drama series. "And politically, I think it's changed the conversation about sexual assault. … It's been running for 20 years, I think, because it's a conversation that we need to keep having because it's still not in the light; it's still not something that people are comfortable talking about and dealing with."
The 32-year-old Fortier, who now lives in New Jersey, said shooting for "Law & Order: SVU" is based at a large studio at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
"There, they shoot all the courtroom scenes, all the prison scenes, and all the offices and all the detectives' offices are there," she explained. "It's like a crazy megaplex of all the places you see regularly on 'Law & Order,' and everyone's dressing rooms, yeah."
Fortier described her episode, titled "Exile."
"I wake up and I'm not sure what happened to me, and neither are the detectives. I've been assaulted, and they're trying to solve the case and (Dominick) Carisi, one of the detectives (played by Peter Scanavino), drops me off at my home and then I disappear," she said. "And so we think we know what happened and, of course, the plot thickens when it turns out they can't find me."
While Fortier felt overwhelmed by a role she didn't have a great deal of time to prepare for, she found everyone on the "SVU" set extremely supportive.
"They're running a tight ship over there. They have a new girl or a new person every week, that has a big role, that doesn't know how things go. And it's definitely like a well-oiled machine," she said. "Everyone knows each other. It's a procedural so they're (the episodes) similar; they're solving a case every week.
"So they were kind of coaching me through, what shots were usable and what-not. I mean, Mariska (Hargitay, who plays Lt. Olivia Benson), especially the scenes that were like super emotional, she was like a mom and a coach, and worried about me as a person and me as an actor at the same time. She's a force."
Fortier thought she was finished with "Exile" after filming scenes in September but got called back to shoot an extra scene just last week, coincidentally the same day the play she was directing, "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," opened at New York's downtown Under St. Marks Theater.
After three years of acting in Los Angeles, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts alumnus moved to New York five years ago. She needed a break from acting and wanted to return to school. She studied writing at The New School, also in the city.
"Danny" is the second play Fortier has directed.
"It's a really beautiful show, and honestly I feel like the actors in it and performances in it are worth the admission price, even if all else fails, which it won't, it won't," she said. "I'm pretty proud of this piece. And it's my first play which is downtown, and in New York, downtown theater has a whole history behind it. Under St. Marks is literally a basement on St. Marcs (Place).
The intimate theater space seats 40.
"Danny and the Deep Blue Sea" is about "two lonely people in the Bronx who meet one night. Each of them has probably had the worst weekend of their lives, and they're both at a turning point. They're two damaged people. They've had very hard lives," Fortier said. "It's set in 1983 and we see these people take a shot at loving each other, and it takes place over the course of one night. It's a one-act, just three scenes, about 90 minutes, it's a two-person play. No intermission."
And how does the director's life compare to that of an actress?
"I have to take way better care of myself when I'm acting. When I'm directing, I feel like I throw on a pair of glasses, and roll out of bed … and I haven't seen a yoga class in over a month. I'm just using all my mental energy to get the show up."
'Law & Order: SVU'
WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday
CHANNEL: WVLA, Channel 33 (cable Channel 3 in Baton Rouge), KLAF, Channel 46 (cable Channel 3 in Lafayette), WDSU, Channel 6 (cable Channel 7 in New Orleans)
INFO:
nbc.com/law-and-order-special-victims-unit