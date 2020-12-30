'NEWS OF THE WORLD'

***½

STARRING: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel

DIRECTED BY: Paul Greengrass

NOW SHOWING: At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD and Gonzales Cinema

RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 58 mins.

MPAA RATING: PG-13 (Parental Guidance Suggested) Some material may be inappropriate for those under 13.

WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG-13? For violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language

Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)