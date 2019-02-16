Want to say your "I dos" along with 51 other couples this summer in The Big Apple?
TLC has the new series for you.
"Say Yes to the Dress America," premiering in January 2020, is casting one bride from every U.S. state plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, "for the ultimate group wedding ceremony officiated by TLC bridal expert Randy Fenoli," a news release says.
Each bride picked for the 10-part series will get an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City; a private shopping event at world-renowned wedding salon Kleinfeld Bridal, where they will get a free wedding gown selected with the help of a Kleinfeld consultant; a TLC-hosted prewedding reception; and the group wedding at an iconic NYC location.
Interested brides can visit TLC.com/casting for more information and to upload their casting video.
New film for Duplass
Metairie native and actor Mark Duplass is starring opposite Ray Romano in the new Netflix film “Paddleton.”
The drama, which debuts Friday, Feb. 22, has the pair portraying misfit neighbors who strike up an unlikely friendship which turns into an emotional journey when the younger man (Duplass) is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Duplass will discuss his new role at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, on E!'s "Busy Tonight" with host Busy Phillips.
LPB happenings
Louisiana Public Broadcasting is encouraging Louisiana filmmakers to enter their independent short films for possible inclusion in the 2019 PBS Online Film Festival. Monday, Feb. 18, is the deadline for submissions.
The eighth annual film festival will "showcase powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience," a news release says. The festival will take place this summer.
To enter, filmmakers should send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org so it can be reviewed. Also include the title of the film, the filmmakers’ contact information, plus a two- to three-sentence description of the film. Films should be 3-15 minutes long, and can be fiction or nonfiction.
During February, the Louisiana Digital Media Archive, a project of LPB and the Louisiana State Archives, is highlighting Black History Month.
Visitors to the site, ladigitalmedia.org, can explore videos about Louisiana history during the periods of slavery, segregation and the civil rights movement. The site's complete Black History Month topic offers more stories and interviews with black Louisianians who have made significant contributions to the state.
Among the video subjects are "Solomon Northrup & '12 Years a Slave' (1853)," "Louisiana Native Guards at Port Hudson (1863)" and "Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)."