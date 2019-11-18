Are you and your family good guessers? Pleasant under pressure? Have punchy personalities?
"Family Feud" is looking for you.
The long-running television game show will hold auditions for upcoming shows Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, in New Orleans.
One family member of your five-member team must complete an online application and submit a video audition with the application at familyfeud.com/audition. If show runners like a video, they will contact you via email to set up the in-person audition with your family team this weekend.
"Be enthusiastic, energetic, give good answers. They're looking for energy, but not over the top," said recent contestant Karen Richoux, of Destrehan. "You have to have that balance of you want to be entertaining, you want to have high energy, but at the same time, you don't want to be too much."
Hosted by Steve Harvey, the syndicated game show pits two families of five against each other to guess the most popular answers to survey questions. The team to reach 300 points first wins and can then try for $20,000 in the fast-money round. Winning teams can compete on up to five episodes for possible cash earnings up to $100,000, and on the fifth day, play for a new car.
According to the show's website, rules for auditioning include:
- You must have five family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
- You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
- There is no age requirement, but it's suggested that contestants be 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.
- You are ineligible if anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two game shows in the last year.
- If you or anyone on your team has previously competed on "Family Feud," it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
- You are ineligible if anyone on your team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries "Family Feud," or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.
For more information, go to familyfeud.com.