The movie "10 Double Zero" starring Nicolas Cage was set to start filming in downtown Baton Rouge next week, but those plans have reportedly been postponed.
Both WBRZ-TV and WAFB-TV cited the Downtown Development District saying filming is postponed.
It's unclear why filming is delayed.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 10, parts of downtown Baton Rouge were to be closed for filming. Several scenes were reportedly going to include actors and stuntmen holding prop firearms and acting out a shootout. Audible gunfire and explosive-type noise was to be used during filming on Aug. 10.
"10 Double Zero" was written by Nick Vallelonga, who won two Academy Awards earlier this year for his co-writing and co-producing work on "Green Book." That film was also shot in locations around south Louisiana.
Christian Sesma is directing "10 Double Zero," and co-stars include Paul Sloan (who shares a writing credit), Murielle Telio, Samantha Lockwood and John Lewis.
Cage is a familiar face in south Louisiana. The Oscar-winning actor has filmed several movies in New Orleans and Baton Rouge (including the 2014 "Left Behind"), and in October sneakily dropped in to the Manship Theatre to watch himself in the acid-trip freak-out horror flick "Mandy."