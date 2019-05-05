Livingston singer Laine Hardy is one step closer to becoming the next "American Idol," advancing to the top 5 on Sunday night's show.
Also making it to the top 5 are Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Wade Cota.
The judges used their one "save" of the season to keep Laci Kaye Booth, of Livingston, Texas, in the competition for at least another week. Finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was eliminated.
The beginning of the show saw the six finalists performing songs from Woodstock in celebration of the iconic music festival's 50th anniversary.
Hardy was the second finalist to perform, with parents Cindy and Barry Hardy in the audience once again. He took on Joe Cocker's "I Don't Need No Doctor," complete with four backup singers and his trusty guitar.
"You continue, week after week, to pick the right songs for you," judge Luke Bryan told him.
Judge Lionel Richie, meanwhile, took note of another of Hardy's flashy ensembles, a blue and gold floral-embossed jacket and dark slacks.
"I like your jackets, man," Richie said.
Judge Katy Perry told Hardy, "I think now's the time to scare yourself … literally push yourself into the star category."
The second half of the night had the finalists singing one "inspirationally powerful 'showstopper' song" under the guidance of Grammy-winning Christian artist Lauren Daigle.
Daigle, a former "American Idol" hopeful and Louisiana native, gave Hardy pointers on the classic "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry. Hardy's was the last performance of the night, and drew more praise from the judges, with Richie even calling it "perfect."
If 18-year-old Hardy advances to the top 3 next week, he and the other two finalists will get to fly home for a quick visit before returning to Los Angeles for the ABC reality singing competition's finale on Sunday, May 19. The Town of Livingston is already planning a parade.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and cable Channel 11 in New Orleans).