Remember Walter Koenig, who played Chekov on the original "Star Trek" series?
He's starring in the comedy-drama short "Who is Martin Danzig?" on the Louisiana Film Channel’s Wednesday Night Movies. The double feature will also offer the sci-fi-mystery "Remnant."
The films debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WLFT, Channel 30.1 (Cox cable Channel 117 and Eatel cable Channel 130). Hosted by radio personality and singer-songwriter LaTangela Fay, the program also streams on the 30 on Third app.
Kevin Page ("Seinfeld," "Dallas") stars alongside Koenig.
"'Who is Martin Danzig?' focuses on Koenig’s title character, an elderly man who feeds pigeons from a park bench. While sitting in the park, Danzig receives a visitor in a white suit (Page) who tells him he’s no longer needed. Danzig pleads for a reprieve," a film synopsis states.
“Walter Koenig was such a pleasure to work with,” said Michael Baker, the Dallas-based writer-director of "Who is Martin Danzig?" “He was a consummate professional, enduring the 40-degree mornings and half day of rain at a Columbia Park in Shreveport.”
In Baton Rouge writer-director Brandon Maher’s "Remnant," "a spy team is intercepted by a calculating insurgent during a deadly race to secure fragments of a powerful artifact," a news release says.
Submissions for Louisiana Film Channel content are being accepted at louisianafilmchannel.com. Interested filmmakers may also email info@louisianafilmchannel.com.