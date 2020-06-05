Wetlands ecologist Kellyn LaCour-Conant, of Baton Rouge, will appear on CBS’ "Mission Unstoppable" at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The show airs locally on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7).
Provided video from Litton Entertainment and IF/THEN
The weekly series features cutting-edge female scientists and STEM professionals reaching out to young girls about STEM careers.
"She (LaCour-Conant) helps restore and protect Louisiana’s Gulf Coast by replanting carefully selected local plants and restoring eroded areas of the beach with millions of cubic yards of new sediment," a news release says. "Her appearance on 'Mission Unstoppable' is not only bringing attention to her occupation, but also the wetlands' important role in storm surge protection."
"Mission Impossible" shot LaCour-Conant's 5½-minute segment at Elmer's Island, off La. 1 in Grand Isle.
Miranda Cosgrove ("iCarly") hosts the series, produced by actress Geena Davis in collaboration with Litton Entertainment and Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN Initiative. The show also highlights zoologists, engineers, astronauts, codebreakers and oceanographers, among others, the release also said.
In addition, LaCour-Conant is also taking part in #StaySafeForScience, "a new pro-social digital campaign to benefit the CDC Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Center to Health Security. Lyda Hill Philanthropies will donate $1 for every tweet or Instagram filter shared using #StaySafeForScience up to $250,000. The campaign is designed to generate awareness and youth engagement for best public health practices during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the release.