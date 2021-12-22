Get a glimpse into Gov. John Bel Edwards' and first lady Donna Edwards' holiday with LPB's "An Evening at the Governor's Mansion: A Christmas Celebration" on Thursday.
The annual event will air at 7 p.m. on WLPB, Channel 27, and re-air at 9 p.m. Monday. In New Orleans, WLAE, Channel 32 will air the special at 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday, and WYES, Channel 12 at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday.
Entertaining the first couple's guests will be the Preservation Hall All-Stars featuring trumpeter Gregg Stafford. They'll be playing "traditional New Orleans music with a sprinkle of Christmas favorites," a news release says.
"The Preservation Hall All-Stars is an intimate ensemble made up from a collective of local master traditional New Orleans Jazz practitioners. With an ever-evolving line-up, the Preservation Hall All-Stars carry on a music tradition that is uniquely Louisiana," the release also says.
Some past artists performing for the special include Shreveport native Kix Brooks, Lake Charles native and Metropolitan Opera star Paul Groves, New Orleans jazz artist John Boutte’ and Zachary Richard and the Myrtle Place French Immersion Children’s Choir.