What's Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' perspective on the state's outlook for 2021?
Louisiana Public Broadcasting's André Moreau interviews the governor at 7 p.m. Friday on the network's public affairs show, "Louisiana: The State We're In."
In addition to airing on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette) and WLAE, Channel 32 (cable Channel 14 in New Orleans), the 30-minute program will also be available at LPB.org and on the LPB app.
Moreau spoke with Edwards via Zoom, and concentrated mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specific topics include:
- Some of the steps that will help Louisiana begin to move past the pandemic and the many restrictions that have come along with it;
- Edwards' view on Louisiana’s ability to bounce back;
- The prospects for business and industry;
- And, what the governor is saying to the families of the thousands who lost their lives during the pandemic.