First, let's get the bad news out of the way: It's been a full year since the pandemic started. As you contemplate this, let out a humongous sigh. Don't worry if you're bothering the neighbors; they're sighing, too.
You're probably feeling a millimeter better, but the good news is new movies are coming to streaming services. I don't mean "new movies" as in HBO Max is streaming "Blade" this month, again. I mean premieres — the freshest of the fresh, the stuff we should've seen last year in theaters and still can't. Catch my drift?
Sorry if I seem off, it's been quite a year. Without further adieu, here are the 12 new movies to stream in March:
"Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell." Ahead of what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, this documentary celebrates the rapper's life with rare footage and in-depth interviews. Rated R. Now available on Netflix.
"Moxie." A shy 16-year-old girl anonymously publishes a zine that reckons with her high school's toxic status quo in this comedy from director Amy Poehler. Rated PG-13. Now available on Netflix.
"Boss Level." A retired officer is trapped in a time loop on the day of his death. Yes, this sounds exactly like the action version of "Happy Death Day." Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson (?!?) star. Rated R. Available Friday on Hulu.
"Coming 2 America." Eddie Murphy is King Akeem in this sequel to the 1988 hit. Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones and John Amos co-star. Rated PG-13. Available Friday on Amazon Prime.
"Raya and the Last Dragon." A warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon in this Disney animated adventure. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan provide voices. Rated PG. Available Friday on Disney+.
"Cherry." Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Far From Home") gets serious in this drama about an Army medic with PTSD and a drug habit. The Russo Brothers direct. Rated R. Available March 12 on Apple TV+.
"Yes Day." The kids make the rules for a day in this family-friendly comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez. Rated PG. Available March 12 on Netflix.
"Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal." Matthew Modine stars in this docudrama about the people behind the scam to sneak rich kids into top universities. This will be the one documentary that needed to be six parts, huh? Rated R. Available March 17 on Netflix.
"Zack Snyder's Justice League." From 2017's $300-million flop about the DC Comics super-team comes a four-hour director's cut that cost an additional $70 million to make real. Rated R. Available March 18 on HBO Max.
"Bad Trip." Comedians Eric André, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish join forces for a hidden-camera prank/buddy comedy that makes Johnny Knoxville's "Jackass" series seem G-rated. Rated R. Available March 26 on Netflix.
"Tina." The legendary singer Tina Turner is profiled in this documentary which features never-before-seen footage and new interviews with the icon herself. Available March 27 on HBO Max.
"Godzilla vs. Kong." The iconic monsters battle, and I hope this movie doesn't shove an hour's worth of plot on top of the main event or so help me God … Rated PG-13. Available March 31 on HBO Max.
ALSO STREAMING IN MARCH
On Amazon Prime: "50/50," "Attack the Block," "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Beloved," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "For Colored Girls," "The Full Monty," "Out of Africa," "Rain Man," "Rushmore," "Wet Hot American Summer," available now; "Honest Thief," available March 12; "Words on Bathroom Walls," available March 19.
On Disney+: "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," available March 12; "Gnomeo & Juliet," available March 26.
On HBO Max: "Adventureland," "Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)," "Bowfinger," "Live By Night," "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy, "Secretary," "The Voices," available now; "Rocky," the complete movie series, available March Saturday; "Speed," available March 13; "Beverly Hills Cop" trilogy, available March 20.
On Hulu: "Ammonite," "Beirut," "The Great Debaters," "Iron Mask," "Malcolm X," "Predators," "The Social Network," "The Terminal," "Wedding Crashers," "Young Frankenstein," available now; "Proxima," available Sunday; "Farewell Amor," available March 12; "Hunter Hunter," available March 19; "Collective," available March 25.
On Netflix: "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," "I Am Legend," "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny," "Training Day," "Two Weeks Notice," available now; "The Last Blockbuster," available March 15; "Skylines," available March 18; "Jiu Jitsu," available March 20; "At Eternity's Gate," available March 31.