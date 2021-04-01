As the 18th season of Discovery Channel's "Pit Bulls & Parolees" opens this weekend, Tia Torres and company are still doing what they've done for 30 years-plus — saving pit bulls.
The staff at Villalobos Rescue Center, located on New Orleans' Claiborne Avenue, also still employs the previously-incarcerated, thus giving the parolees a second chance at life as well.
The new season, which continues to follow the work of the largest pit bull rescue center in the U.S., premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday on Discovery Channel. In addition, the series is also streaming on Discovery's new subscription streaming service, discovery+.
"In the season’s premiere, the Villalobos Rescue Center crew is on a mission to catch a runaway dog, while daughter Mariah gets a creative idea for the parolees to design fundraising apparel," according to the episode synopsis. "We’ll also see a family come all the way from sunny California in search of a new furry family member to share in their adventurous lifestyle."
Coincidentally, California is where Torres began rescuing the much-maligned canine breed all those years ago before relocating the facility to the Crescent City in 2010. Torres fell in love with New Orleans while doing animal rescue following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she told The Advocate in 2014.
Discovery says later this season, viewers also will:
- Meet other loving adoptees who travel from far and wide to give these dogs forever homes;
- See Tia as she visits a Mississippi shelter to give a hybrid wolf dog a second chance at life;
- Watch daughter-in-law Lizzy as she leans on Tia for support in trying to find a work-life balance as a new mother of two;
- Follow as veteran tenant Lil Rocky faces a cancer scare and gets support from the Villalobos crew;
- Meet a pair of hearing-impaired dogs, Ben and Spike, who get the care they deserve; and
- See Tia as she gears up to revamp the Claiborne warehouse when a hurricane heads straight for the city.
The series is produced for Discovery Channel and discovery+ by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Rive Gauche Television.