Marrying a complete stranger? Sure it sounds outlandish.
But that's the premise for Lifetime reality series "Married at First Sight." And this time, all the prospective couples call Louisiana home. Shot in New Orleans by Kinetic Content, this is "Married's" 11th season, so there must be something to it, right?
Viewers will find out starting with the season premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A kickoff special this week introduced the brides and grooms and the experts — Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and the Rev. Cal Roberson —who do the matchmaking. What happens next for these newlyweds will unfold over 17 two-hour weekly episodes.
For a sneak preview, click here.
"All episodes are megasized … to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage," a news release says. "After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?"
For privacy reasons, Lifetime isn't releasing the last names of the couples as of yet, but here are the brief bios the network did provide.
- Amelia and Bennett
"Bennett, 28, grew up in Montvale, New Jersey, and is the artistic director of a theatre company. Bennett has sought a life partner for years, has been through a string of bad relationships. but is deeply encouraged by 'Married At First Sight's' history of success with past couples.
"Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, Virginia. With a doctor for a mother, Amelia always thought she would follow in her footsteps and is completing her medical residency. Amelia subscribes to the idea that "you can fall in love with anyone-ish,” and much like her grandparents' arranged marriage, she really thinks it’s possible to learn to love someone. She loves social experiments and 'Married At First Sight' is the perfect one for her."
- Amani and Woody
Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans, where he is a teacher and coach. Woody is ready to find a partner with whom he can share the love and kindness he learned from his mother. He knows who he is and what he has to offer to his future wife and is eager for the experts to help him find that special someone.
"Amani, 29, was born in North California, and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college. Amani is passionate about her work in the non-profit sector and aspires to open a non-profit organization working with youth. Amani is serious about finding a life partner to share career ambitions with, explore the world, and ultimately start a family."
- Olivia and Brett
"Brett, 35, was born and raised in Gretna. He recently became AWS Cloud Practitioner certified and excels in his career in IT. Brett has always been ready for marriage and is definitely open to the 'MAFS' experience since he believes, historically, arranged marriages have been the primary means of matchmaking for the vast majority of human history.
"Olivia, 30, was born and raised in Bossier City. After receiving her master of science in nursing and working in clinics in Iowa, she wanted to be closer to home and moved to New Orleans for a position with a comprehensive stroke center. Having worked really hard in her career, Olivia is ready to dedicate the same time and effort in a relationship."
- Christina and Henry
Henry, 35, was born and raised in Arabi. He works as a clinical recruiter and enjoys the career he’s established. Henry is looking for a partner to settle down with and feels he’s tried every approach possible, but has been unsuccessful. The dating apps have been disappointing and his friends and colleagues have no one else to introduce him to. Henry is interested in 'Married At First Sight' because believes the experiment will be beneficial in many ways and is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity that he’d be crazy to pass up.
"Born in Houma, Christina, 30, was raised by a single mother and never really knew her biological father. The flight attendant recently got out of a five-year relationship and hasn’t put much effort into dating or finding a partner. She is eager for the 'Married At First Sight' experiment because she knows the experts are willing to do the work for her so she can settle happily into a relationship with her perfect match."
- Karen and Miles
"Miles, 26, was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and has always been passionate about education and loves working with children and young adults. Miles is looking for a wife, but feels like his options are limited. 'Married At First Sight' is the perfect opportunity to be connected with a partner he would not ordinarily come across. Miles not only has faith in the experts but trusts the process.
"Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge and has been working as a consultant in New Orleans since she graduated. Karen has been single for five years and finds dating to be quite difficult. Karen is ready to get 'Married At First Sight' because she believes the experts will find the right man who has been eluding her all this time."