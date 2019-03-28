In November 2008, members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist terrorist organization based in Pakistan, staged an ambush on Mumbai, carrying out widespread coordinated bombing and shooting attacks at 12 different sites across India’s largest city. The attacks lasted days and ultimately claimed the lives of more than 160 people. A brutally realistic and harrowing re-enactment of those horrific events, the new film “Hotel Mumbai” focuses on one of those attacks at the high-end Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a luxurious oasis at the heart of the city.
In his feature directorial debut, Anthony Maras creates an often excruciatingly suspenseful procedural, attempting to humanize and put a face (or multiple faces) to the tragedy. His screenplay, co-written with John Collee, quickly introduces us to several characters who will become the film's focal points. Everyone in "Hotel Mumbai" — save for the hotel’s world-renowned chef, Hemant Oberoi (Anupam Kher) — are fictionalized, composites of real-life people.
There’s Arjun (Dev Patel), a working-class Sikh man who’s employed as a waiter, struggling to support a wife and baby at home. David and Zahra (Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi), a wealthy, young married couple, arrive at the hotel with their infant and nanny (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) in tow. There’s also a lecherous Russian businessman (Jason Isaacs), who provides the film some much needed — albeit brief — moments of comedic relief.
Other characters drift in an out of focus, and Maras is more interested in creating a collective sense of who was inside the hotel. The Taj was targeted because of its significance as a symbol of Indian wealth and prosperity, and the people inside its walls are a diverse cross-section of various races, ethnicities and classes. As catastrophe strikes, there’s an urgent need for solidarity as they do whatever they can to survive.
Maras doesn’t attempt to soften the horror of the attack. The film’s violence is never cavalier, and the director makes sure every death means something. The action (though it feels glib to call it that) is well-staged, and Maras works to keep us situated within the hotel’s many floors, as employees and guests scatter and hide wherever they can.
Maras isn’t after thrills or excitement, but "Hotel Mumbai" can’t avoid resorting to some movie-style plotting, a perhaps unavoidable side effect of crafting this story into a coherent narrative that would lend itself to a film. There’s a certain Hollywood feel — some people are simply portrayed as targets and there are those we’re meant to care about (a dichotomy that unfortunately ends up foregrounding the white characters).
The film seeks to honor and memorialize the many demonstrations of heroism amid the chaos. Much of that courage came from the staff of the hotel, many of whom remained in the building to help, and made great sacrifices to keep the guests safe. In one horrifying scene, hotel reception employees are held at gunpoint by the attackers, who try to coerce them into phoning up to guests to draw them out of their rooms. The staff members are executed with chilling efficiency when they refuse.
Even the perpetrators of the attack are given bits of humanity. We’re not asked to sympathize with them, but to see them as they were: naive, scared young men brainwashed and manipulated by extremists into carrying out the most horrifying of deeds. We watch as they receive encouragement and instructions by phone from the terrorist mastermind behind the attack, and the film is clear in its condemnation of this radicalism.
“Hotel Mumbai” isn’t a horror movie, but in many ways it shares a similar purpose. In showing us what society fears at our particular moment in time, and on some level seeking to understand it, the film attempts a sort of exorcism.
Still, I can’t help but question whether seeing real-life atrocities reproduced in a movie like this — or other similar ones, like Paul Greengrass’ “United 93” and “22 July” — is exploitative. The filmmakers appear to have their hearts in the right place: it’s clear that what we’re meant to take away from is the heroism and courage that was demonstrated in the face of unspeakable horror. Despite these noble intentions, though, I’m not sure the film manages to entirely justify its existence.
In light of the recent tragedy at Christchurch, New Zealand, it was announced that “Hotel Mumbai” has been removed from theaters in that country. It can feel as though our society is stuck in an endless cycle of one unspeakable recent tragedy after another, and there’s an increasing likelihood that films like this will be opening in close proximity to some real-life horror. And when we’re watching these events unfold in news broadcasts on such a regular basis, it's tough to relive them all over again at the movies.
