For Livingston singer Laine Hardy, the party's still going.
A few weeks ago, the 18-year-old "American Idol" finalist asked the audience, "Y'all ready to party with the Hardy?" before performing one of the songs that, as of Sunday night, has helped earn him a spot in the reality competition's top 6.
Thousands of voters have shown they want to hear more from the the French Settlement High graduate who's in the midst of his second attempt at becoming the next "American Idol." Last season, Hardy made it as far as the final round of Hollywood week before being eliminated.
Sunday night's show was a celebration of Queen's music, and Hardy's rock side shined. Dressed in a sparkling green jacket, his take on the legendary British rock band's 1978 song "Fat Bottomed Girls" brought the studio audience and judges to their feet.
Eliminated by America's vote last night were Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu.
Still in the running with Hardy for the "Idol" title are Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Madison Van Denburg.
The show returns live at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.