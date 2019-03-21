Do you want "Big Brother" to watch you?
An open casting call for the Season 21 of the CBS reality show will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Price LeBlanc Toyota, 13250 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge.
Local CBS affiliate WAFB is hosting the event.
"Big Brother," which typically airs during the summer, "follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $500,000," according to the "Big Brother" website.
"All applicants must be a citizen of the United States and meet the eligibility requirements in order to be considered," a Facebook post said.
The application deadline is Friday, April 5.
"Any applicant is more than welcome to apply online and come to an open call, BUT you only have to do one or the other to be considered," the post also stated.
For an application, go to https://cbspromonet.com/external/BigBrother_opencalls2018/BB_AffiliateAPP.pdf.