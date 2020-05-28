"Duck Dynasty" star and Louisiana's own Phil Robertson has discovered he has a daughter from an affair in the 1970s, according to a report from News Star of the USA Today Network.

The reality television celebrity gave the outlet an advance copy of an "Unashamed with Phil Robertson" podcast episode, where he talks openly about his budding relationship with his daughter, 45-year-old Phyllis, after taking a DNA test.

On the podcast, Robertson was joined by sons Al, Jase, Willie and Jep, who shared that they immediately embraced Phyllis and her family into their lives. They did not release her last name. Even Marsha "Miss Kay" Robertson, his wife, plans to join Phyllis on the next podcast episode and Robertson's YouTube channel this Sunday at 3 p.m., according to USA Today.

"Miss Kay warned me: 'Someone will come out of your past ... I think it will be a son,'" Robertson said on the podcast. "In this case, she said, 'I'm so glad it's a girl. I always wanted a daughter.'"

In Robertson's book "The Theft of America's Soul," he said he indulged in alcohol, drugs and extramarital relationships during the early days of his marriage.

Though he has expressed regret for his mistakes in multiple interviews and the book, Robertson said his daughter is a "cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation and love."

"Duck Dynasty," the show that chronicled the Monroe-area family's life and Duck Commander business, aired from 2012-2017 on A&E. Its 11 seasons are available for streaming on the network's website.